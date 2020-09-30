September 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Terry leads Hornets to third-place finish at Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jason Majors

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Hornets jumped back in to action Saturday in Russellville after a three-week break since their last meet. The Hornets placed third out of 15 teams at the Cyclone Invitational, with Charlie Terry leading the way for the Hornets with a fifth place finish in a time of 16:58 over the 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) course.

Little Rock Catholic won the meet with a total of 47 points. Russellville (59), Bryant (79), Heber Springs (130), and Maumelle (161) rounded out the top five teams.

Joining Terry in the top 10 for the Hornets was Clifton Hampton (ninth in 17:15). Finishing out the Hornets’ top seven were Ben Majors (16th in 17:35), Nicholas Schmidt (22nd in 17:59), Dru Wen (27th in 18:15), Connor Wilson (33rd in 18:39), and Nathan Stewart (35th in 18:45).

“Our top four runners all did a great job executing the race plan,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Clifton Hampton and Ben Majors both ran big personal records. We just need for someone to step up and join them.

“We knew Catholic was going to be tough to beat,” he added, “but I felt like Russellville was in our reach. They just got out to an early lead and we couldn’t quite get them in the end. Overall, we had a very good meet. Several runners showed big improvement since our last 5k at OBU three weeks ago.

“While this was tougher competition than at OBU, next week the competition level will be unbelievable at Chile Pepper,” said Oury, referring to the annual meet at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, which will be next Saturday. “It should be a great experience.”