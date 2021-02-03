February 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets edged by Conway at final regular-season meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jamie Hester

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets and Conway Lady Wampus Cats battled once again for top honors on Saturday in the 12-team Catholic High School Season-ending Invitational swimming and diving meet at UALR. And once again the deep Conway team narrowly came away with the team win, accumulating 376 points to Bryant’s 343. Pulaski Academy was distant third with 197 points.

Conway won four events, Bryant won two. Lindsey Butler accounted for both of the Lady Hornets’ firsts. She won the 100-yard back stroke with a time of 1:04.52 with Conway’s Sydney Wingfield second in 1:08.18 and Bryant’s Katie Higgs third in 1:10.24. In addition, Bryant picked up points from Lauren Wood in the eventh. She was 16th in 1:23.61.

In the 50 freestyle, Butler turned in a 25.91 to edge Conway’s Elam Fulton, who finished in 26.23. Bryant’s Reagan Smith added points for her 30.50 clocking, which was 15th.

In three of Conway’s wins, Bryant was second. Individually, Higgs finished just behind Wingfield in the 100 butterfly. The winning time was 1:08.92 with Higgs touching at 1:10.57. Tiffany Robinson and Deidra Reeves each added points for the Lady Hornets in that event. Robinson’s 1:21.75 was good for sixth and Reeves’ 2:25.85 was 15th.

Conway won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.29 but the Bryant quartet of Butler, Libby Thompson, Higgs and Ploy Freebairn was second in 2:02.13.

In the 200 free relay, Higgs, Kalee Jackson, Freebairn and Butler turned in a 1:52.28, just off the pace of Conway’s 1:47.13.

The Lady Hornets also picked up second-place finishes from Rachel Vos in the 500 free. Her time of 6:00.38 was second only to Pulaski Academy’s Delaney Haralson with a 5:37.44). Bryant’s Devin Hester was 10th (7:06.90) and Jamie Hammers 11th (7:09.35).

Haralson also anchored Pulaski Academy’s 400 free relay team, which won in 4:13.94. Bryant’s team of Vos, Smith, Jacey Bittle and Jackson was second in 4:21.74.

The Lady Hornets had four members score in two events. The quartet that scored in the 200 free was led by Freebairn’s 2:15.23, good for fifth. Vos was sixth in 2:16.93 and Jackson seventh in 2:17.04. Mikayla Douglas added 12th-place points with a time of 2:38.69.

In the 200 IM, Devin Hester led Bryant’s foursome with a 2:57.09 to take seventh. Ellie Hooten’s 3:04.77 garnered eighth-place points with Shawn Peairson 11th (3:09.03) and Paris Works 15th (3:15.73).

Thompson turned in a 1:19.13 to take fifth in the 100 breast stroke. Bittle was seventh in 1:20.84.

Also, Jackson took sixth in the 100 free, finishing in 1:02.99 with Smith 11th in 1:08.45.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition will be the 2014 South District championship meet, which will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.