Lady Hornets fall to Belles

LITTLE ROCK — After tough losses in the first two sets against the Mount St. Mary Belles on Thursday, the Bryant Lady Hornets battled back with a win in the third set. But the hosting Belles finished off the 6A-Central Conference win, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 at the McCauley Center.

Sophomore Olivia McCallister led Bryant with eight kills, along with Ella Reynolds. Sammy Jo Ferguson finishes with seven and Madelyn Hoskins three. Ferguson also had four solo blocks. Truli Bates had five.

At the service line, Alyssa Hernandez and Hoskins each had three aces. Kiarra Beard added one.

Libero Jaiyah Jackson came up with 19 digs. Reynolds had 12.

Shaylee Carver contributed 17 assists. Hernandez added 12.

The Lady Hornets host Little Rock Central on Tuesday, Oct. 8.