Lady Hornets find their groove in the second half, down Lady Bears

FORT SMITH — Two second-half goals proved decisive as the Bryant Lady Hornets opened 7A-Central Conference play with a 2-0 win over the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears on Tuesday.

It was the same score as the game between the two teams in the second round of the Fort Smith Invitational Tournament on March 3.

The match was scoreless in the first half this time.

“The girls started slow,” said Bryant head coach Nicole Inman. “Fort Smith started hard and strong. We struggled on balls bouncing and their pressure.

“It was very sloppy,” she said, “and then we had some good moments.”

Those mostly came in the second half when the Lady Hornets surged.

“We opened up and took control,” said Inman. “Melinda Hernandez scored off a cross from Ashton Inman. Jessica Butler scored off a ball from Madison Humbard.”

The win was Bryant’s fourth in a row and sixth in seven matches this spring. They’ll host Mount St. Mary Academy of Little Rock this Thursday in another league contest to wrap up their schedule ahead of spring break.