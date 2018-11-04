Lady Hornets finish 10th at Class 6A meet

November 4, 2018 Cross Country

HOT SPRINGS — On a muddy Oaklawn Park course, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished 10thin a field of 16 teams at the Class 6A State Cross Country championship on Friday.

The Lady Hornets, led by Abbie Patton’s 38th-place finish overall, finished with 256 points, behind champion Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale Har-Ber, Fayetteville, Springdale, Conway, Cabot, Van Buren and Bentonville West.

Bryant had defeated Conway and Cabot as well as the rest of the field in the 6A-Central Conference meet a week before at Bishop Park.

Patton, a senior, ran a 22:35.10. Freshman Margo Gilliland was Bryant’s second runner. Her 23:16.20 garnered a 51st-placefinish. Freshman Kim Hernandez (59th, 23:34), senior Bailey Brazil (61st, 23:35.50), freshman McKenzie Hicks (62nd, 23:36.50), sophomore Aryn Stiles (64th, 23:41) and junior Olivia Orr (69th, 23:51.60) completed the Lady Hornets’ top seven.

Sophomores Caroline Pelton (75th, 24:00) and Jillian Colclasure (78th, 24:02) completed the Bryant contingent.

