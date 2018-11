Winter Sports Parent-Athletic meeting scheduled for Nov. 14

The Winter Sports Parent-Athlete meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., in the Bryant Middle School gym.

The following teams will need to attend:

Freshman basketball

Bryant Middle School basketball

Bethel Middle School basketball

Wrestling

Soccer

Baseball

Parents are urged to attend as important information regarding a new electronic medical records system will be addressed.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 sharp, so everyone is urged to make every effort to be season by then.