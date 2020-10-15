October 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets get back on track with comeback win over Van Buren

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Unbowed by their recent win-streak-breaking loss to 7A/6A-Central Conference leader Conway, the Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back on Thursday night against the Van Buren Lady Pointers.

Before a vocal crowd that spurred them on in the end, the Lady Hornets came back from being down 2 games to 1. In the fourth game of the match, they trailed 17-21, just four points from a loss, when they roared back to win 25-23. They then surged to a 15-9 win in the fifth and deciding game, winning in the end, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9.[more]

Bryant improves to 10-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play going into their final league contest at home against North Little Rock on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Lady Hornets still have a chance to finish second in the league which would give them a first-round bye in the Class 7A State Tournament in Bentonville starting Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“The girls played in true Bryant fashion tonight,” declared Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “I’m so incredibly proud of them. We’re really starting to show what Bryant volleyball is all about.

“The girls exhibited the qualities of a truly bonded team,” she added. “When we go into a timeout, Coach (Julie) Long and I try to keep reminding them what they’re fighting for. They seem to remember and turn things around on the court if we’re down or keep pashing ahead if we’re up.”

Brianna White led the Lady Hornets with 10 kills and eight blocks. McKenzie Rice and Amber Cope had eight kills each, Courtney Davidson seven and Hannah Rice six as the team attacked the net.

Hannah Rice contributed 26 assists and, in service, Sydney Manley came through with three aces. Taylor West added two, McKenzie Rice and Hannah Rice one each.

Lauren Reed led with 24 digs. McKenzie Rice dug up 20 and Davidson 15.

Down a pair of players, the Lady Hornets junior varsity absorbed a 18-25, 25-19, 19-21 loss.

“Brooke Howell had a knee injury in pre-game practice and Brittan Hays was out with a hand injury,” related Solomon. “So we had several varsity girls filling in during the JV game. It’s understandable that the girls would be a little off since they were out of their usual rotation, however, they still fought and played with class.”

Alex Boone had six kills to lead the team. Haley Sherrill, Alyssa Anderson and Davidson added five each.

West finished with 22 assists and 12 digs. Kaylon Wilson led with 13 digs.

In service, Boone contributed three aces. Anderson and McKenzie Rice had one apiece.