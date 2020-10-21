Lady Hornets play at Mount for seeding tonight

October 21, 2020 Volleyball

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets will travel to Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock tonight for a match for the fifth seed from the 6A-Central Conference for the Class 6A State Tournament in Fayetteville.

The Lady Hornets suffered a 20-25, 20-25, 10-25 loss at Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday with a higher seed on the line. Mount St. Mary lost to Cabot setting up the battle with Bryant for the fifth seed.

The loser of tonight’s match will be the sixth seed for State, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

