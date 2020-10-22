Homecoming Queen to be crowned prior to Friday’s game

Photos courtesy of Abigail Weihe, senior photo editor of the Bryant High School yearbook stafff
Homecoming at Bryant High School will be held this Friday, Oct. 23, prior to the Bryant Hornets’ football game against the Cabot Panthers on Everett Field at Hornets Stadium. Festivities begin at 6:25 p.m.
The Homecoming queen will be crowned prior to kickoff at 7.
Eight young ladies will represent Bryant High School as maids on the 2020 Homecoming Court.
Senior Maids Anna Barnes, Samantha Ferguson, Haley Fry, Ashton Inman
Junior Maids Kaycee Browning, Bella Watkins
Sophomore Maids Anna DePelsMaeker, Lauren Long