Homecoming Queen to be crowned prior to Friday’s game

October 21, 2020 Press release, School, Spirit

Photos courtesy of Abigail Weihe, senior photo editor of the Bryant High School yearbook stafff

Homecoming at Bryant High School will be held this Friday, Oct. 23, prior to the Bryant Hornets’ football game against the Cabot Panthers on Everett Field at Hornets Stadium. Festivities begin at 6:25 p.m.

The Homecoming queen will be crowned prior to kickoff at 7.

Eight young ladies will represent Bryant High School as maids on the 2020 Homecoming Court.

Senior Maids Anna Barnes, Samantha Ferguson, Haley Fry, Ashton Inman

Junior Maids Kaycee Browning, Bella Watkins

Sophomore Maids Anna DePelsMaeker, Lauren Long

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

