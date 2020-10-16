Lady Hornets host Central to start 6A-Central tournament Monday

The Bryant Lady Hornets will host the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers in the first round of the 6A-Central Conference volleyball tournament on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. A bid to the 6A State Tournament will be on the line and a chance to move on in the league tourney and earn a higher seed for State.

The two teams were scheduled to play in a regular-season conference match at Central on Oct. 6, but it was cancelled due to Covid quarantines on the Lady Tigers team. Central finished as the seventh-place team in the conference.

The Lady Hornets finished as the sixth-place team in the conference after a straight set loss to the regular-season champion North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats on Thursday, 14-25, 23-25, 16-25. The game wrapped up the regular season schedule.

A win over Central for Bryant would advance them to play at Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday. The Lady Bears are the league’s three seed.

On Thursday at the Hornets’ Nest, Bryant accumulated 19 kills to 31 for North Little Rock. Seniors Ella Reynolds and Sammy Jo Ferguson each had four. Sophomores Lily Settle and Camryn Martin added three each. Senior Erin Key had two.

The Lady Hornets suffered 25 attacking errors in the game to 15 by the Lady Cats.

Bryant was good on 90.7 percent of its serves with Ferguson accounting for three aces. Reynolds had two.

In addition, Reynolds, Ferguson and Settle had solo blocks.

Samantha Still led the team with 17 digs. Alyssa Hernandez had nine and Jaiyah Jackson eight.

Shaylee Carver led the team with 11 assists. Lily Studdard had seven.