Lady Hornets’ hustle results in road victory over Lonoke

December 8, 2020 Girls Basketball

LONOKE — “Our young and inexperienced team definitely took a step forward tonight,” declared Bryant Lady Hornets head coach Brad Matthews after his team traveled to Lonoke on Monday and came home with a 66-50 victory.

“We definitely didn’t shoot the ball that well tonight,” he related. “But we rebounded, got loose balls and got stops in the fourth quarter.”

Junior Parris Atkins led the Lady Hornets with 18 points. Freshman Brilynn Findley added 18 and sophomore Lauren Lain had 12. Juniors Emileigh Muse and Natalie Edmonson scored 9 and 7 points, respectively. Senior Lauryn Taylor pitched in with a basket.

Bryant led 15-10 after a quarter but the game was tied 27-27 at the half. A 21-point third quarter put the Lady Hornets in control. It was 48-31 going into the fourth. 

“Our kids competed really hard tonight,” Matthews said. “We were able to force some turnovers, get out in transition for some easy baskets.”

The game was added last week when the Lady Hornets had games against Searcy and Beebe cancelled due to virus concerns. 

Bryant has added another game. They will host Hot Springs on Friday, Dec. 11, since Morrilton has asked out.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!