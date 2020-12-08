Lady Hornets’ hustle results in road victory over Lonoke

LONOKE — “Our young and inexperienced team definitely took a step forward tonight,” declared Bryant Lady Hornets head coach Brad Matthews after his team traveled to Lonoke on Monday and came home with a 66-50 victory.

“We definitely didn’t shoot the ball that well tonight,” he related. “But we rebounded, got loose balls and got stops in the fourth quarter.”

Junior Parris Atkins led the Lady Hornets with 18 points. Freshman Brilynn Findley added 18 and sophomore Lauren Lain had 12. Juniors Emileigh Muse and Natalie Edmonson scored 9 and 7 points, respectively. Senior Lauryn Taylor pitched in with a basket.

Bryant led 15-10 after a quarter but the game was tied 27-27 at the half. A 21-point third quarter put the Lady Hornets in control. It was 48-31 going into the fourth.

“Our kids competed really hard tonight,” Matthews said. “We were able to force some turnovers, get out in transition for some easy baskets.”

The game was added last week when the Lady Hornets had games against Searcy and Beebe cancelled due to virus concerns.

Bryant has added another game. They will host Hot Springs on Friday, Dec. 11, since Morrilton has asked out.