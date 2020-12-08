December 8 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Hornets win final pre-Christmas meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

The Bryant Hornets, led by first-place finishes from Gavin Miller in the 100-yard breast stroke and the 200-yard medley relay team of Alex Ball, Michael Higgs, John Dellorto and Miller, captured top team honors in the boys division of the Bryant Invitational swim meet at the Bishop Park swim facility on Thursday.

The Hornets finished with 433.5 points to beat out Benton (260) and nine other teams at the meet.

Miller actually tied for first in the breast stroke with a time of 1:11.36. Bauxite’s Jonah Sorvillo posted the same time to share the win.

In the medley relay, the quartet for the Hornets turned in a 1:51.43. El Dorado was second at 1:59.88.

Also scoring for Bryant in the breast stroke was Cameron Loftis who was fourth in 1:16.72, Tristan Hoerschelmann who was fifth in 1:16.96, and Jackson Treat who took 11th in 1:26.78.

And the Hornets had a second team in the 200 medley; Dylan Althen, Zachary Milam, Donte Baker and LaQuav Brumfield turned in a 2:09.73 to finish fifth.

Higgs was second in two events and contributed a leg to the 200 freestyle relay team for a second-place finish. In the relay, he joined Ball, Althen and Hayden Smith on a 1:43.66, right behind Little Rock Christian.

The team of Carson Edmonson, Ivan Bryant, Milam and Hoerschelmann was third in 1:51.71 with the quartet of John Peters, Jalen Dinstbier, Chapman Redam and Treat finishing fifth in 1:55.42.

Individually, Higgs took second in the 50 free with a time of 23.85, just behind Lakeside’s Mason Vondenstein at 23.69. Ball was 10th in 24.90 and Bryant was 13th in 26.08.

Higgs’ 53.17 in the 100 free was topped only by El Dorado’s Hudson McDiarmid’s 52.13. Bryant was sixth in 59.15 with Smith eighth (1:00.34) and Baker ninth at 1:02.62.

Miller added a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:33.88 with Dinstbier fourth in 2:42.45, Milam fifth in 2:49.31, and Baker sixth in 2:58.83.

Ball took third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.60. Peters was ninth in 1:14.21, Dellorto 10th in 1:14.58 and Redam 11th in 1:19.34.

In addition, the team of Smith, Bryant, Dellorto and Edmonson combined on a 4:06.69 in the 400-yard freestyle relay to gain third. Miller, Baker, Hoerschelmann and Loftis took fifth in 4:19.99.

Smith was fourth in the 200 free with a time of 2:22.22. Dellorto was sixth in 2:28.02 with Althen seventh in 2:34.58, Redam ninth in 2:41.35 and Treat 10th in 2:43.47.

Dinstbier was fourth in the 500 free, turning in a 6:57.95. Milam was sixth in 7:18.27.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Althen was seventh in 1:10.72 with Hoerschelmann eighth in 1:15.77.

The meet was the last of the fall semester for the Hornets who will compete next at home on Jan. 11, 2018.