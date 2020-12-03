December 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets just a touch or two behind Cabot in home meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of DeeDee Gillespie

Here’s how close it was between the Bryant Lady Hornets and the Cabot Lady Panthers at the[more] 12-team swim meet held at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center Thursday night:

In the 200-yard medley relay, the Lady Panthers touched in 2:07.75, less than a second before the Lady Hornets at 2:08.29. And, in the 200 freestyle relay, it was even closer. Again, however, Cabot won the thriller with a time of 1:52.51 to Bryant’s 1:52.84, a bang-bang finish.

Cabot garnered 40 points for each win while the Bryant was awarded 34 each. And, with the Lady Panthers taking team honors with 367 points to Bryant’s 354, if those two races had gone the other way by a mere second each, the Lady Hornets would’ve captured the team title with Cabot second.

Mount St. Mary Academy was a distant third with 215 followed by Arkansas Baptist (183), El Dorado (179), Lakeside (159), Pulaski Academy (139), Little Rock Christian (109), Benton (80), Lonoke (18), North Little Rock (17) and Carlisle (9).

Those two relay teams for Bryant included Lindsey Butler, Amanda Butler, Emily Dabbs and Jinson Kang.

Lindsey Butler and Kang each won individual events for the Lady Hornets, as well.

Butler, a freshman, won the 100-yard back stroke with a time of 1:04.34. She was also second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:31.94.

Kang, a junior standout, won the 200 free with a time of 2:07.76. She was also second in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:05.41.

In the 400 free relay, Bryant’s quartet of Mollie Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shelby Burchfield and Lauren Wood was fourth in a time of 5;04.70.

Individually, Dabbs was third in the 100 fly with a time of 1:13.45 and sixth in the 50 free with a time of 28.63. Amanda Butler was sixth in the 100 free with a time of 1:09.34 as well as finishing 11th in the 50 free in 30.41.

Courtney Bulthuis produced third-place points for the Lady Hornets in the 1 meter dive competition.

A fifth-place finish in the 500 free was turned in by Wood, clocking in at 7:11.80. She was also ninth in the 100 back with a time of 1:24.39.

Mollie Robinson’s 7:28.19 was good for sixth in the 500 free with Mikayla Douglas seventh in 8:00.84. Robinson was 14th in the 100 back, clocking in at 1:30.85 while Douglas took 14th in the 200 free with a time of 2:57.04.

Devin Hester finished seventh in the 100 fly, turning in a 1:24.51 with Burchfield ninth in 1:44.33.

In the 200 IM, Hester took 11th in 3:01.72. Burchfield also finished eighth in the 200 free at 2:45.74.In the 200 IM, Tiffany Robinson picked up points for her 12th-place finish in 3:02.73 while Catarena Falco took 16th in 3:35.69. Robinson was 10th in the 100 breast stroke, turning in a 1:37.28 while Morganne Gillespie came in 11th at 1:38.26.

Falco added a 15th-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 1:37.39. Kaitlin Howey completed the scoring for the Lady Hornets finishing 18th in the 100 free with a time of 1:19.92.

The Lady Hornets were scheduled to compete again on Tuesday at North Little Rock but the meet had to be postponed due to problems with the pool. As it stands the Bryant divers will compete at UALR on Tuesday with the sprint swimmers will join in a meet for 50 free and 10 free competition hosted by Catholic High School on Thursday.





Lady Hornets narrowly second to Cabot

Photos courtesy of DeeDee Gillespie

Here’s how close it was between the Bryant Lady Hornets and the Cabot Lady Panthers at the[more] 12-team swim meet held at Bishop Park’s Aquatic Center Thursday night:

In the 200-yard medley relay, the Lady Panthers touched in 2:07.75, less than a second before the Lady Hornets at 2:08.29. And, in the 200 freestyle relay, it was even closer. Again, however, Cabot won the thriller with a time of 1:52.51 to Bryant’s 1:52.84, a bang-bang finish.

Cabot garnered 40 points for each win while the Bryant was awarded 34 each. And, with the Lady Panthers taking team honors with 367 points to Bryant’s 354, if those two races had gone the other way by a mere second each, the Lady Hornets would’ve captured the team title with Cabot second.

Mount St. Mary Academy was a distant third with 215 followed by Arkansas Baptist (183), El Dorado (179), Lakeside (159), Pulaski Academy (139), Little Rock Christian (109), Benton (80), Lonoke (18), North Little Rock (17) and Carlisle (9).

Those two relay teams for Bryant included Lindsey Butler, Amanda Butler, Emily Dabbs and Jinson Kang.

Lindsey Butler and Kang each won individual events for the Lady Hornets, as well.

Butler, a freshman, won the 100-yard back stroke with a time of 1:04.34. She was also second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:31.94.

Kang, a junior standout, won the 200 free with a time of 2:07.76. She was also second in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:05.41.

In the 400 free relay, Bryant’s quartet of Mollie Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Shelby Burchfield and Lauren Wood was fourth in a time of 5;04.70.

Individually, Dabbs was third in the 100 fly with a time of 1:13.45 and sixth in the 50 free with a time of 28.63. Amanda Butler was sixth in the 100 free with a time of 1:09.34 as well as finishing 11th in the 50 free in 30.41.

Courtney Bulthuis produced third-place points for the Lady Hornets in the 1 meter dive competition.

A fifth-place finish in the 500 free was turned in by Wood, clocking in at 7:11.80. She was also ninth in the 100 back with a time of 1:24.39.

Mollie Robinson’s 7:28.19 was good for sixth in the 500 free with Mikayla Douglas seventh in 8:00.84. Robinson was 14th in the 100 back, clocking in at 1:30.85 while Douglas took 14th in the 200 free with a time of 2:57.04.

Devin Hester finished seventh in the 100 fly, turning in a 1:24.51 with Burchfield ninth in 1:44.33.

In the 200 IM, Hester took 11th in 3:01.72. Burchfield also finished eighth in the 200 free at 2:45.74.In the 200 IM, Tiffany Robinson picked up points for her 12th-place finish in 3:02.73 while Catarena Falco took 16th in 3:35.69. Robinson was 10th in the 100 breast stroke, turning in a 1:37.28 while Morganne Gillespie came in 11th at 1:38.26.

Falco added a 15th-place finish in the 100 back with a time of 1:37.39. Kaitlin Howey completed the scoring for the Lady Hornets finishing 18th in the 100 free with a time of 1:19.92.

The Lady Hornets were scheduled to compete again on Tuesday at North Little Rock but the meet had to be postponed due to problems with the pool. As it stands the Bryant divers will compete at UALR on Tuesday with the sprint swimmers will join in a meet for 50 free and 10 free competition hosted by Catholic High School on Thursday.