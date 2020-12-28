December 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

December 28, 2020 Archives, Girls Basketball

Lady Hornets knock off rust, dismiss Searcy again

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BEEBE — “You never know how a team will play after being off for 11 days,” noted Bryant Lady Hornets coach Brad Matthews after his returned to action at the Beebe First Security Bank/Rep. Jeremy Gillam Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

Though they were a little rusty in the first half, the Lady Hornets found their stride after intermission and spurred by a 15-point half by senior Jakeria Otey, rallied to down the Searcy Lady Lions, 53-48.

It was the Lady Hornets’ fourth win in a row and sixth in their last seven games including a 54-51 win over Searcy on Dec. 13 in tournament play in Conway.

Bryant is set to play in the semifinals at Beebe on Monday against the host team, starting at 7 p.m.

“We were a little sluggish in the first half,” Matthews said.

The Lady Hornets fell behind 13-9 in the first quarter and trailed 24-20 at the half.

“We had too many turnovers in the first half (nine),” the coach mentioned. “We seemed a step slow and out of position.”

But they returned to the floor in the third quarter and put up 17 points to surge to a 37-36 edge going into the final period.

Otey finished with 22 points. Lauren Carroll added 9 with Rachel Miller and Emily Ridgell pitching in with 6 each. Raija Todd and Maddie Baxter scored 5 apiece.

The Lady Hornets are now 6-4 overall. With a win on Monday, they’ll advance to the tournament finals on Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s other semifinal between Harding Academy and Riverview. A loss to Beebe would put Bryant in the third-place game against the loser of the other semifinal.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
December 17, 2020
December 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2014
Archives
December 17, 2020
December 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!