Lady Hornets, Lady Panthers set to square off at UCA

File photo by Rick Nation

Weather permitting, the Bryant Lady Hornets and Benton Lady Panthers are scheduled to tangle as part of a four-game softball event at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway dubbed UCA Rival Night. The Lady Hornets and Lady Panthers play at 6:30 p.m.

The event also includes North Little Rock and Sylvan Hills playing at 3:30 p.m., followed by a Cabot-Rose Bud contest at 5 p.m. At 8, Vilonia and Greenbrier will square off.

The Lady Hornets are 1-0 after a 7-1 victory at White Hall on Friday night.

They’ll host defending Class 6A State champion Sheridan on Thursday.