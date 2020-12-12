December 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets leave six rivals in their wake

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Lady Hornets finished first in six different events and second in four as[more] they dominated the seven-team field at the Ouachita Baptist University Invitational swim meet on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets piled up 543 points to far out-distance the second-place El Dorado Lady Wildcats (305). Magnolia was third (283), Arkansas Baptist fourth (175), Hot Springs Lakeside fifth (111), Arkadelphia sixth (94) and Benton seventh (88).

The trio of Jinson Kang, Lindsey Butler and Emily Dabbs continued to lead the Lady Hornets. Kang and Butler finished 1-2 in the 100 yard butterfly with Kang finishing in 1:05.62 and Butler turning in a 1:09.60. Kang also won the 200 individual medley in 2:21.94 while Butler took top honors in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.47.

Dabbs was second in two events. In an exciting 50-yard free, she dueled El Dorado’s Kasey Smith who wound up winning by a touch with a time of 28.67 with Dabbs just .32 behind her at 28.99.

In the 100 free, she was second with a time of 1:05.69, trailing only El Dorado’s Courtney McDiarmid (1:00.81).

The trio combined with Amanda Butler in a winning effort in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 2:08.96. The same quartet finished the 200 free relay in a winning time of 1:52.44.

The Lady Hornets also won the 400 free relay with Lauren Wood, Mollie Robinson, Tiffany Robinson and Courtney Wells teaming up on a 5:01.44. Bryant’s Jordan Tarvin, Morganne Gillespie, Deidra Reeves and Catarena Falco finished fifth in 6:20.38.

In the 200 medley, Mollie Robinson, Gillespie, Devin Hester and Tiffany Robinson combined on a 2:33.64 to finish sixth with the quartet of Mikayla Douglas, Falco, Shelby Burchfield and Sarah White taking seventh in 2:50.86.

In the 200 free relay, Wood, Hester, Wells and White was sixth (2:09.60) and Burchfield, Kaitlin Howey, Reeves and Tarvin was eighth (2:39.80).

Bryant picked up points from four divers. Alise Heavrin was second only to Benton’s Boyce Bethel. She was followed by teammates Tiffany Robinson, Morganne Gillespie and Courtney Bulthius.

In the 200 free, Wells was fourth (2:35.92), Wood sixth (2:40.74), Burchfield seventh (2:44.44) and Douglas ninth (3:02.33).

A fourth-place finish was also turned in by White in the 100 free, finishing in a time of 1:15.98. Howey finished eighth (1:21.92) and Reeves 10th (2:00.25).

Hester took fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 3:00.51. Mollie Robinson (3:22.31) was seventh followed by Falco (3:39.71) who was eighth.

Three Lady Hornets finished in the points in the 100 yard breast stroke as well. Amanda Butler was fifth in 1:33.38 followed by Tiffany Robinson (6th, 1:37.53) and Gillespie (8th, 1:39.27).

Wells was fifth in the 500 free (7:03.01) with Falco eighth (8:25.43).

In the 50 free, Amanda Butler contributed sixth-place points with a time of 30.45. White was seventh in 32.23.

Hester took sixth and Burchfield ninth in the 100 butterfly. Hester’s time was 1:22.39 and Burchfield’s was 1:45.77.

In the 100 backstroke, Mollie Robinson turned in a 1:30.55 which was good for seventh-place points with Wood’s 1:40.29 taking ninth.

The meet concluded the Lady Hornets’ pre-Christmas schedule. They’re set to return to competition back at OBU on Jan. 7.