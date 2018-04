Lady Hornets’ match at Central suspended, to be completed Monday

LITTLE ROCK — Due to a power outage at Quigley-Cox Stadium on Friday night, the Bryant Lady Hornets will have to return to the Little Rock Central field to finish their 7A-Central Conference match against Central’s Lady Tigers on Monday at 5:15 p.m.

The match was scoreless at the half.

On Tuesday, Bryant is set to travel to Fort Smith for a match against the league-leading Southside Lady Mavericks.