Lady Hornets open season with quality win over Lady Wolves

PEARCY — Taking on a team that reached the final four of the Class 6A (now 5A) State Tournament last season, the Bryant Lady Hornets opened the 2018-19 season with a 47-36 victory over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves at the Lake Hamilton Classic on Tuesday night.

Ten different Bryant players contributed to the score led by junior McKenzie Muse with 9, including 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

India Atkins added 8, Tierra Trotter 7 and Ivory Russ 6. Celena Martin and Allison Steen each pitched in with 4 points. Sierra Trotter and Robyn Gordon had 3 apiece. Lexie Taylor scored 2 and Mady Scires 1.

“It was a good road win versus a quality Lake Hamilton team,” said Lady Hornets coach Brad Matthews. “Lots of good moments. We got down early but fought our way back.”

Bryant overcame the early deficit to take a 12-10 lead into the second quarter. It was 22-20 at the half. The Lady Hornets led 33-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Bryant continues its play in the Lake Hamilton event on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., against Greenwood. The Lady Hornets wrap up the Classic on Saturday at noon against Kirby.