Cabot gets the best of it in dual swim meet at Bryant

In a season-opening dual meet with the Cabot Panthers on Thursday, the Bryant Hornets swim team finished with 421 points only to have Cabot amass 601 to win the meet at Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

The Hornets finished second in all three relay races but those were their best finishes. They had four swimmers score in the 100-yard freestyle and three scored in four other events.

Bryant is set for a dive meet at Conway on Thursday, Nov. 19. The Hornets will host a sprint meet against Bauxite on Dec. 3.

In the 200 medley relay, Jase Gladden, Samuel Vinson, Cameron Loftis and Hayden Smith combined on a 1:53.10 while Cabot finished in 1:40.78.

In the 200 frestyle relay, Smith, Loftis, Eli Matthews and Vinson teamed up on a 1:42.15 clocking with Cabot winning in 1:37.82.

Gladden, Jonny Rolen, Ethan Eubanks, and Matthews turned in a 4:11.03 to finish second in the 400 free relay behind Cabot’s 3:28.95.

In the 100 free, Smith was fourth in 57.53 followed by Loftis (sixth, 1:00.83), Brylane Holloway (seventh, 1:07.22) and John Douglas (eighth, 1:34.35).

Smith finished third in the 50 free in a time of 24.69. Caden Payne was sixth for the Hornets in 26.85 with Hunter Heatley scoring points as the seventh-place finisher in 41.63.

Vinson’s 2:20.42 was good for third in the 200 individual medley. Matthews was fourth in 2:30.62.

Meanwhile, Matthews turned in a 6:19.27 to finish fourth in the 500 free. Rolen was fifth in 6:40.72 and James Balch was sixth in 8:32.17.

Gladden’s 1:02.13 was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke. He turned in a 1:03.07 to finish fifth in the 100 butterfly. In the backstroke, Vinson was fifth in 1:02.82 and Eubanks was sixth in 1:12.55. In the butterfly, Ian Archer finished in 1:09.09 to take sixth.

Loftis was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.09 with Rolen’s 1:19.28 taking sixth.

In the 200 free, Eubanks was fifth in 2:30.57 followed by Holloway (sixth, 2:37.46) and Balch (seventh, 2:54.35).