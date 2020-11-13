Lady Panthers prevail in Lady Hornets’ debut

In a dual swim meet against Cabot to open the 2020-21 season at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished second in seven events accumulating 372 points. But Cabot swimmers won every event and amassed 594 points to take team honors.

Bailey Gould

Bryant was second in all three relays.

In the 200-yard medley relay, freshman Isabella Sharp combined with juniors Alana Gould and Aidan Halladay along with sophomore Simone Dinstbier on a time of 2:05.09. Cabot’s winning time was 1:55.10.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Dinstbier, Sharp, Halladay and Gould clocked in at 1:52.68. Cabot’s winning time was 1:47.61.

In the 400 free relay, Bailey Gould, Portia Probst, Alyssa Addison and Kayleigh Baker finished in 4:46.88 to Cabot’s 4:15.76.

Halladay, Addison, Dinstbier and Alana Gould each finished second in individual races.

Alyssa Addison

Halladay’s came in the 200 free with a time of 2:18.92. Anna Layman of Cabot won in 2:11.01. Dinstbier was fourth in 2:25.37.

Addison’s second was in the 50 free. Her time of 32.09 was topped only by Abigail Thomas of Cabot (27.88). Bryant’s Madison Kennedy was sixth in 39.03.

The second-place finish for Dinstbier came in the 100 free. Her time of 1:02.81 was just off the pace of Thomas’ 1:00.43. Bryant’s Porchia Probst was fifth in 1:12.93 while Addison finished sixth in 1:15.39.

Alana Gould’s second came in the 100-yard breaststroke. She turned in a 1:15.04 to finish behind only Jessica Bonfeldt of Cabot at 1:09.14. Kayleigh Baker’s 1:21.41 was third for Bryant.

Alana Gould also finished third in the 100 butterfly, with a 1:08.84 clocking.

Halladay was third in the 500 free in 6:26.12. Bailey Gould was fourth in 7:28.78.

Sharp was third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 individual medley relay. In the backstroke, she finished in 1:07.65. In the 200 IM, she finished in 2:39.50.

Also scoring in the backstroke were Probst (fifth, 1:27.29) and Kennedy (6th, 1:32.60).

In the 200 IM, Baker was fifth in 2:40.52 and Bailey Gould was seventh in 3:00.06.

The Lady Hornets are set to compete in a dive meet at Conway on Thursday, Nov. 19 then will host a sprint meet with Bauxite on Dec. 3.