May 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets overwhelm Lake Hamilton on Senior Night

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

By Bridget Bauer

Senior night Thursday against Lake Hamilton was a success.

The Lady Hornets slapped 15 hits in a 15-0 run-rule win after four innings. Seniors Abby Staton and Cayla McDowell each honored in Bryant’s barrage.

Of the 15 hits, freshman Regan Ryan pounded out four while freshman Raven Loveless added three including a double. Freshman Sarah Evans and junior Shayla McKissock smacked two apiece. Sophomore Macey Jaramillo whacked an RBI-triple and added another RBI when she reached on an error and scored another run on a sacrifice fly. Julie Ward also singled.

“It was a wonderful and amazing night,” Bryant Coach Debbie Clark said. “They had a good freshman pitcher and will be something to reckon with next year. We will want to play them again next year.”

In the first inning, Ryan singled and scored on Jaramillo’s sacrifice fly. The Lady Hornets piled up six runs in the second inning and were sparked by Jaramillo’s triple that scored Mallory Theel, McKissock and Ryan. Loveless started the frame with a double and went home on the throw after Evans singled. Jaramillo scored after Staton reached on a fielder’s choice.

After not tallying any runs in the third, Bryant amassed eight runs in the fourth for the run-rule. McKissock, Ryan, McDowell and Loveless hit RBI singles, Ward added a sacrifice fly, Jaramillo sent a run home when she reached on an error and McDowell and McKissock went home on errors.