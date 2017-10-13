Lady Hornets push Lady Cats but can’t quite knock them off

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With a chance to jump up to a fourth seed for the upcoming Class 7A State Tournament, the Bryant Lady Hornets faced a tough challenge. Their opportunity required wins over the top two teams in the 7A-Central Conference including a win at North Little Rock on Thursday.

But with their rejuvenated line-up, they gave themselves a chance. Even after an extended second set, which went the Lady Charging Wildcats’ way in the end, Bryant stayed alive with an impressive third set only to fall in a tough fourth game as it wound up, 18-25, 28-30, 25-16, 21-25.

“The girls played hard,” stated Lady Hornets head coach Beth Solomon. “We didn’t come out with the win that we would have liked to have had, but we fought. If a few calls would have gone the other way, we would have come home with a W. I’m excited for what is to come in the remaining two weeks.”

Bryant finishes up the conference season at home against league champion Conway on Tuesday, Oct. 17, then wraps up the regular season with a non-conference showdown with the rival Benton Lady Panthers on Thursday.

The State tourney begins Oct. 24.

Against North Little Rock, the Lady Hornets amassed 52 kills with Ashlyn Lee assisting 33 times and Lexi Brown 10 times. Raven Loveless paced the attack with 18 kills. Faith Sone added 14. Lee and Grace Camferdam finished with six apiece, Ivory Russ five and Truli Bates three.

Bates and Stone were in on three blocks apiece, Lee two with Russ and Loveless getting one each.

The Lady Hornets were good on 90 percent of their serves with Erin Thompson getting in all 21 of her attempts. Lee was 15 of 16. Stone accounted for two of Bryant’s four aces. Thompson and Brown had one each.

Thompson also led the team with 11 digs. Lee and Kyla Baker finished with five apiece, Brown three, Stone two, Russ and Camferdam one each.