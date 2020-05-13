May 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Lady Hornets qualified in a dozen events at State meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornets qualified athletes in 12 events for the 20097A State Track Championships to be held in Conway this Saturday. Fieldevents start at 11 a.m. with the running finals starting at 6:30 p.m.

“This is the most qualifiers to the state meet we have had in severalyears,” noted Lady Hornets head coach Danny Westbrook. “We have set goals for each event and the girls are excited about competing. If we can meet enough of those goals in the competition, Ithink we can be one of the top contending teams.”

Bryant Lady Hornet State Track Qualifiers:[more]

100m Hurdles – Jordan Chadwick, Morgan Seelinger, Lacie Raney

300m Hurdles – Morgan Seelinger, Lacie Raney

400m Dash – Jordan Chadwick

800m Run – Mikayla Speake

1600m Run – Dylan Vail

3200m Run – Lola Fleming, Katherine Thompson

1600m Relay – Lacie Raney, Jordan Chadwick, Ashley Petz, MorganSeelinger

3200m Relay – Dylan Vail, Mikayla Speake, Leah Skinner, Olivia Ruple

Discus – Kayla Davidson

Long Jump – Ashley Petz, Morgan SeelingerT

riple Jump – Morgan Seelinger

Pole Vault – Karlee Porter