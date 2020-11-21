November 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets’ quartet earn post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant Lady Hornets Britney Sahlmann has been voted all-State and all-conference while Allie Anderson earned all-State tournament and all-conference honors for their play in the 2014 high school volleyball season.

In addition, Whitney Brown and Nikki Clay earned all-conference honorable mention.

“These awards were voted on by all the coaches from our conference,” said Lawrence Jefferson, who served as the interim head coach this fall. “These awards are a testament to their dedication and hard work throughout the season as well as the hard work of their teammates.”