November 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets run away with team honors at Arkadelphia meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Lady Hornets won five events and piled up 591 points to dominate the field at the Arkadelphia High School Invitational held at Henderson State University on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Magnolia was a distant second in the six-team competition with 249 points followed by Arkadelphia (241), Benton (228), El Dorado (196) and Arkansas Baptist (42).

Senior Lindsey Butler won two individual events and provided a leg to winning performances in two relays. In addition, freshman Lara Kockaya came through with a first-place finish.

Bryant had second-place finishes in six events.

Butler won the 100 yard backstroke in 1:01.11 and the 50 freestyle in 25.77. She joined Kockaya, Katie Higgs and younger sister Jessica Butler in winning the 200 medley relay in 2:02.38 then, in the 200 freestyle relay, joined Higgs, Ploy Freebairn and Jessica Butler on a winning effort in 1:47.80.

Kockaya won the 100 breast stroke in 1:20.64 with Freebairn second in 1:20.87. In addition, Jamie Hammers (6th in 1:33.94), Tiffany Robinson (8th, 1:34.75) and Erin Vaughn (9th, 1:41.16) added the Bryant’s point total in the event.

Scoring behind Lindsey Butler in the 100 back was Freebairn who was second in 1:11.45, Taylor Wilson (4th, 1:14.75) and Lauren Nalley (13th, 1:50.53). In the 50 free, Kockaya was second in 28.84 with Reagan Smith fifth (28.86) and Julianna Shelton sixth (30.90). The Lady Hornets got points in the event from Skylar Barber (10th, 32.88), Paris Works (14th, 35.54) and Elizabeth Milam (33.61).

Jessica Butler finished second in the 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:28.51 with Higgs third in 2:31.47 and Wilson fourth in 2:41.76.

Devin Hester provided a second-place finish in the 500 free (7:05.26) followed by Helen Woodham in third (7:05.98), Hammers fourth (7:13.42) and Jordan Tarvin fifth (7:49.03).

Smith, Tarvin, Wilson and Freebairn combined on a 4:31.16 in the 400 freestyle relay to place second.

Higgs turned in a third in the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:09.80 and Hester was fourth in the 200 free in a time of 2:34.68). Scoring behind Higgs was Jessica Butler in 1:10.22 (fourth), Erin Vaughn in 1:20.72 (fifth) and Robinson 1:21.15 (sixth).

Joining Hester in the scoring in the 200 free was Woodham who was sixth in 2:36.85, Tarvin who was seventh in 2:47.40, Milam who was eighth in 2:51.88 and Taylor Vaughn who was ninth in 2:52.94.

Six Lady Hornets produced points in the 100 free led by Smith who was fifth in 1:07.15. Shelton was seventh in 1:10.63 followed by Barber (10th, 1:14.47), Lauren Nalley (11th, 1:15.09), Works (12th, 1:15.43) and Taylor Vaughn (14th, 1:17.59).

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to return to competition on Tuesday, Dec. 2 with a sprint meet at UALR. They host a full meet at Bishop Park on Dec. 4.