December 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets rally to edge Huntsville at Crabtree Invitational

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTONVILLE — Kiara Moore hit a layup, was fouled and completed a three-point play off an inbounds from the sideline with :02.4 left to lift the Bryant Lady Hornets to a 56-53 victory over the Huntsville Lady Eagles on Thursday night.

The play capped off a furious rally by the Lady Hornets who had trailed much of the game despite a 21-point performance by Logan Davis.

Moore, who was in foul trouble early, finished with 10 points, all in the fourth quarter which started with Bryant trailing 42-36. Callie Hogancamp added 8 points including a pair of 3’s, and Courtney Davidson came off the bench to score 5 points to go with a team-high 13 rebounds.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 4-0 on the season. They’ll continue pool play at the Crabtree Invitational at Bentonville High School this evening against the host team.

“Coach (Charlie) Berry does a great job and he’s been doing a great job for a long time,” noted Lady Hornets head coach Brad Matthews, referring to Huntsville’s head coach who has been leading that program for over 40 years. “They had a really good post player and they were getting the ball inside a lot. They really execute well.

“In the second half, we started extending our pressure some and force some turnovers, get out in transition,” he noted. “We created some easy baskets through transition and not only did it create some easy baskets, it created momentum for us. They didn’t shoot the ball as well in the fourth quarter as they had been. It kind of turned the tide, getting out and pressuring.”

Huntsville led 11-9 after a quarter and 29-22 at the half.

“Logan played really well,” Matthews stated. “She was real aggressive the first half, really played well throughout the game. Huntsville tried to pressure us some full-court and Logan did a great job of taking care of the basketball, really did a good job of making shots and scoring. She played her best game of the season so far.

“With Kiara in foul trouble and out most of the first half, Logan really stepped up and made some plays,” the coach concluded. “Courtney Davidson rebounded really well for us. She really gave us a spark.

“We have to guard people to have success,” Matthews mentioned. “We have to guard and we have to rebound. We did that better in the second half. Hopefully, we can build on that and carry some momentum over to the next game when we play a very good Bentonville team.”