Cage Hornets rip Raiders to take third at Jonesboro tourney

JONESBORO — Frustrated most of the weekend at the 34thannual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro High School, Rodney Lambert, the lone senior for the Bryant Hornets, busted out with 21 points including 9 in the game-breaking second quarter to lead his team to a 72-52 win over the Nettleton Raiders in the third-place game on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets, now 2-2 on the season, return to action on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., against Malvern in the first round of the 11thannual Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton.

Khalen Robinson, who was named to the all-tournament team at Jonesboro, scored 15 for the Hornets in the win over Nettleton. Camren Hunter added 14 and Treylon Payne 10. A.J. Jenkins finished with 6, Aiden Adams 3, Colby Washington 2 and Gavin Brunson 1.

Marion McFadden paced the Raiders with 14. Kevin Fulton had 12 and Jarquavius Cain added 10.

“Lambert had a great game to close out the weekend,” acknowledged Hornets head coach Mike Abrahamson. “Robinson, Hunter and Payne were consistent all weekend and we had some guys off the bench really come in and contribute nicely, like Jenkins, (Jonathan) Hall and Adams.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction,” he noted. “We’re not looking forward to adding some of the State (football) champions to our team. I think they’ll bring some toughness, leadership and size to our team.”

Bryant held a 15-12 lead over Nettleton at the end of the first quarter but pushed the margin to 34-21 by halftime. It was 50-38 going into the fourth quarter.