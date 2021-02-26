Lady Hornets ready to get back on the diamond

Though they didn’t get to play much last spring — just six games — before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the shutdown of spring sports, the Bryant Lady Hornets return a core group that not only started in the abbreviated 2020 season but also in 2019.

Led by catcher Buddha Dillon, infielders Bella Herring and Alissa Suarez, outfielder Caitlin LaCerra and pitcher/first baseman Christine Mefford, the Lady Hornets get a brand new start to a high school season at home today with a benefit game against White Hall.

“They’re ready,” acknowledged Lady Hornets head coach Lisa Dreher. “I’m not having any trouble motivating them.”

With Dillon behind the plate, Suarez will be at second and Herring at short and LaCerra in leftfield.

Along with Mefford, Dreher welcomes hard-throwing freshman Leah Hicks for mound duty. The one that’s not pitching will probably play first base. Emma Bonvillain will vie for playing time there as well.

Freshman Kallee Nichols may play some shortstop too before too long. As of now, she’ll be in right field. Sophomore Macy Hoskins will patrol centerfield, making for a speedy outfield.

Regarding Nichols, Dreher said, “She’s an athlete. She’s kind of like what LaCerra was as a ninth grader. She was a right-hand hitter and just average at that. So, we turned her around to the left side. She’s going to be dangerous. She actually has more speed than LaCerra. Of course, LaCerra, after our six games last year, she was hitting about .700.”

Dreher said Marissa Bracey should get some time in right, Heather Hammett also plays in left, and Kaleigh Jones will play some at first.

“Kaleigh’s our third pitcher too,” she mentioned. “Aly White was set to split time with Leah on the mound. She’s a ninth grader and a really good pitcher. But she tore her ACL in the fall. She’ll be ready in May but not in enough time for us this year.

Dreher said that Suarez has been hitting well.

“Her bat is super-hot,” the coach said. “She started hitting really well this summer. I’m probably going to put her in the two-hole.”

Dreher is excited about her team’s potential, particularly with the influx of talented freshmen.

“The fact that they’re not all the way where we need to be,” she said. “I know what they’re capable of. We’re just developing so much. There are so many young kids that haven’t played together before. It’s going to be fun to sit back and watch. They just need to get out there and play ball. Most all of them have played plenty at a high level, great competition all summer so their softball IQ is more than what I’m used to.

“I hope I’m not jinxing myself, but I don’t think I’ve had a team that could swing it as well in a long time,” Dreher stated.