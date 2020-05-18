May 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets’ relay team beats oldest school record on the books at Meet of Champs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

HEBER SPRINGS — A 32-year-old school record fell on Saturday as the Bryant Lady Hornets track team’s 4×400-meter relay team ran a 4:03.21 at the 57th Meet of Champs.

Bryant’s quartet of Jadyn Lewis, Haley Hood, Melinda Murdock, and Rachael Owens broke the long-standing school standard, finishing fourth in the event. The clocking eclipsed the record of 4:03.30 that was set in 1982. It was the oldest of any record on the board.

Bryant sent eight athletes competing in five events.

“Going into the meet, our main goal was to take that record down, and even though the weather was less than ideal, these ladies gave an outstanding performance,” stated Coach Danny Westbrook.

Murdock, a senior, also competed in two individual events. She took a second place medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.0. She also finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.62.

Senior Leah Ward placed eighth in the long jump with a leap of 17’0″.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Talyn Billins, Caityln Bell, Hannah Shelby, and Hood placed fifth with a time of 10:18.9.

Next up, Murdock, Ward, and Hood will compete in the Arkansas High School Heptathlon held at Cabot High School this Wednesday and Thursday.