Lady Hornets run past Lady Tigers, 6-0

Alyssa Fason and Madison Humbard each had two goals to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to a 6-0 win over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers in 7A-Central Conference soccer action on Monday night.

Bryant also won the junior varsity match, 3-0.

The contests were originally set for Tuesday but moved up to Monday due to the threat of inclement weather.

“Without a complete practice with everyone for a week and a half of spring break, I expected some the slow start,” said Lady Hornets coach Nicole Inman. “We had to move some players around because Mary Catherine Selig wasn’t at the game. She was visiting a college and we didn’t expect a game Monday.

“Melinda Hernandez and Ashton Inman moved around a bit, so it took us a while to get adjusted,” she added. “Abbey Inman shifted after we scored a couple goals and we brought in a few newer faces to the game. The girls that came in the first and second half for us did great. Maggie (Murray), Jillian (Colclasure), Kathy (Vivar), Kinley (Oholendt) and Grace (Carmack) all got varsity playing time.”

Humbard opened the scoring at the 24:49 mark of the first half.

“It came off of pressure in the box,” Inman recalled. “She got it off her foot.”

Lauren Heath made it 2-0 at the 17:20 mark off an assist from Abbey Inman.

“Her goal came from a switch on the attack that created free space to dribble,” the coach said.

It was 2-0 at the half. Humbard scored again at the 34:53 mark of the second half off an assist from Fason. In turn, Fason scored less than four minutes later off a feed from Ashton Inman.

“Alyssa gave Ashton a pass and she turned to her left, finishing on a quick turn with her right foot,” said Coach Inman of the fifth goal at the 18-minute mark.

Fason then took a cross pass from Heath to score the sixth goal at the 15:46 mark.

“Our fitness, speed and will carried us,” the coach said.

In the junior varsity contest, Grace Carmack had a goal and an assist.

“She attacked the goal and took a shot about at the 20,” Coach Inman said. “Then she passed to Hailee Denton and she finished after a touch.”

Carmack’s goal came at the 29:01 mark with Denton scored at 25:24.

Colclasure added the final goal with just over 16 minutes left.

“She brought the ball all the way up and scored,” noted the coach.

“The JV girls started strong and solid,” she added. “We scored in the first minute of the game and all of our goals in the first 15 minutes.

“The girls fought hard,” Inman said. “I am really proud of how they are all developing and understanding where they are on the field and putting forth good effort.”

Bryant, now 7-2 overall and 2-1 in league play, is scheduled to host Fort Smith Southside in a conference match this Thursday.