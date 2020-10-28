Lady Hornets’ season ends with loss at State tourney

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ up-and-down 2020 season came to a conclusion on Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A State Tournament at Fayetteville High School. The Springdale Har-Ber Lady Wildcats, the third seed from the 6A-West Conference, prevailed 25-10, 25-14, 25-11 to oust

“We played a very good Har-Ber team,” said Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Ann Back. “They are big and fast. Our serve receive wasn’t as good as it needed to be, and our hitters weren’t terminating.

Bryant, which finishes the season with a 5-15 record.

“The season was filled with inconsistency,” Back said. “We had lots of good things happening and then we would have a downfall. I saw great improvement and played lots of underclassmen. The seniors will be missed, but I think the future of Bryant volleyball is bright.”