Lady Hornets second among teams at last regular-season meet

In the Old South’s Last Chance swimming and diving meet on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center, the Bryant Lady Hornets managed 344 points to finish ahead of seven of the nine teams at the meet. Conway, however, took top honors with 481.5 points.

The event was the last regular-season meet for Bryant, a last chance for swimmers to qualify people for the State meet, which is set for Feb. 23-24. First, Bryant will compete in the District meet with diving at the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 6, and swimming on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Hendrix College..

At the Last Chance meet, the Bryant girls were paced by the 400-yard relay team, which earned a second-place finish with Taylor Wilson, Hailey Addison, Hannah Tennison and Kayla Vaughan combining on a 4:32.78 clocking.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Wilson, Lara Kockaya, Jessica Butler and Ella Reynolds finished third with a time of 2:06.68. Also taking third was the team of Addison, Vaughan, Kockaya and Butler in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In addition, Bryant produced third-place finishes in three individual events with Butler accounting for two of those. She was third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.60 and in the 100-free in 59.48.

Tennison garnered third-place points in the 500 free with a time of 6:38.52.

Also scoring in those events were Vaughan (6th in 27.94), Addison (10th, 29.45) and Tennison (14th, 30.77) in the 50 free; Vaughan (6th in 1:05.34) and Erica Legate (9th, 1:15.22) in the 100 free; and Dayanne Maldonado (4th, 6:40.88) and Jasmine Snell (7th, 7:23.18) in the 500.

Kockaya was fourth in two events with Wilson picking up an individual fourth as well. Kockaya’s came in the 100-yard breast stroke (1:18.30) and the 200 individual medley (2:35.85).

Wilson was fourth in the 200 free, clocking in at 2:25.86.

In the 100 breast, Addison added 11th-place points with a time of 1:27.52. Maldonado was fifth (2:47.40), Erin Vaughn eighth (3:01.44) and Snell ninth (3:03.62) in the 200 IM.

In the 200 free, Leela Hoerschelmann was ninth in 2:44.60 with Taylor Vaughn 12th in 2:54.29 and Charlotte Bryant 15th at 3:22.27.

Erin Vaughn took ninth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:20.46) while Wilson was ninth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.99) followed by Hoerschelmann (11th, 1:2019) and Lucie Van Roekel (16th, 1:28.95).