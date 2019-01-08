Lady Hornets’ Shavers signs with SAU-Tech

January 8, 2019 Softball

Bryant Lady Hornets senior softball player Hennessae’ Shavers signed a national letter of intent today to continue her education and softball career at Southern Arkansas University-Tech in East Camden starting next fall.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

