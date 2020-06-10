June 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets soccer players earn post-season notoriety

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

6.10GirlsSoccerAllStatePhotos by Kevin Nagle and Rick Nation

The Bryant Lady Hornets posted a 21-1-2 overall record, reaching the Class 7A State Tournament finals for the first time before suffering their lone setback.

As a result, four members of the team have been named All-State. They are seniors Jacie McMahan, Tori Rose and Rori Whittaker and freshman Caroline Campbell.

All-conference choices included Anna Lowery, Kara Taylor, Callie Schalk, Hadley Dickinson and Maddie Hawkins.

In addition, Allison Hughes and Britney Sahlmann earned all-conference honorable mention.

6.10AllConfGirls

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

