March 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Lady Hornets subdue Lady Warriors to open new campaign

Photos by Kevin Nagle

Just two seconds over eight minutes into their 2016 season debut at Bryant Stadium, the Bryant Lady Hornets’ dynamic scoring duo of Anna Lowery and Caroline Campbell has struck. Campbell fed Lowery who got the ball past the Little Rock Christian Academy Lady Warriors’ goalkeeper.

Less than 10 minutes later, Campbell assisted on a goal by Britney Sahlmann and the Lady Hornets had all the scoring they’d need as they went on to a 2-0 win, avenging one of only two losses they suffered in 2015.

Bryant controlled the match, holding the Lady Warriors without a shot attempt let along a goal. The Lady Hornets unleashed 12 shots on goal.

“The game was a good learning experience,” said Bryant coach Julie Long. “I feel like we have a lot of room for improvements to get where we need to be. I am happy that we won, but saw a lot of things that we need to figure out, and places that need to get fixed.

“I thought the girls had a decent first half, then I made a formation change and we didn’t look great second half,” she added. “So that is on me as a coach. However, I wanted to work through some kinks with the other formation.

“We did have one of the prettiest goals I’ve seen us have in years, it was the second goal, it came off a ball that Caroline beat the girl down the side of the field and she sent a cross in and Britney finished it off a header,” the coach recounted. “The first goal was similar, Caroline dribbled down the right side beat the defender cut into goal shot, and the keeper made her save, but Anna was there to finish it.

“Overall, I think we will come out better from this game,” Long concluded. “We have some things to work on before the tournament this weekend.”

Next up for Bryant is a trip to the annual Fort Smith Tournament as they try to capture their fourth consecutive championship there.