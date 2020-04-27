April 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets survive challenge at Cabot, 1-0

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — A night after rain prevented their regularly-scheduled match, the Bryant Lady Hornets traveled to Cabot on Friday. And they got a challenge from the Lady Panthers.

But Caroline Campbell drilled a penalty kick with about six minutes left to play and the Lady Hornets’ defense made it hold up for a 1-0 win in the non-conference match.

It was Bryant’s 12th shutout in 16 outings this season. The win improved the Lady Hornets’ overall record to 14-0-2. They’re set to take on league rival Sheridan on Tuesday, April 29, at home, hoping to improve their 6-0 conference mark.

“I thought the girls came out lacking intensity,” said Lady Hornets coach Julie Long of her team’s start at Cabot. “We had a hard week and played a tough Cabot team. The game was good for us and gave us a lot of things to work on.

“Cabot’s defense was very tough and showed us some of our weaknesses,” she noted. “It was an ugly win but a win.”