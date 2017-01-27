Lady Hornets swamp the competition at Benton meet

Photos courtesy of Angela Rhode

Four different swimmers won five individual events to go with a relay victory as the Bryant Lady Hornets compiled 545 points to dominate a 10-team meet hosted by Benton at Bishop Park on Thursday.

Benton was second with 253 points followed by Magnolia (176), Mount St. Mary Academy (169) and Hot Springs Lakeside (104).

Taylor Wilson won two events while Sara Weber, Kayla Vaughan and Hannah Tennison each garnered victories. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Lara Kockaya, Wilson, Vaughan and Jessica Butler turned in a 1:49.48 to touch just before second-place Benton (1:49.59).

Wilson won the individual 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:22.85. Carlisle’s Tristan Bennett was second at 2:32.24 with Bryant’s Elizabeth Milam third in 2:56.91 and Erica Legate seventh with a time of 3;09.38.

In the 500 free, Wilson won in 6:08.94 with Benton’s Janie Lee second in a time of 6:22.18. Helen Woodham was third for the Lady Hornets, clocking in at 6:48.41 and Leela Hoerschelmann took fourth in 6:48.57.

Tennison won the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:16.70. Hoerschelmann was second with a time of 1:18.36. Ellie Hooten (fifth, 1:25.12) and Jaden Heath (sixth, 1:28.14) also scored in the event for the Lady Hornets.

Kayla Vaughan paced the field in the 100-yard freestyle. Her 1:04.47 was just better than the 1:06.19 turned in by Magnolia’s Abigail Young. Hooten was third in 1:10.08. Taylor Vaughn picked up points for finishing ninth in 1:15.22 as did Paris Works for 12th in 1:16.70.

Weber won the one-meter dive with a score of 160.00. Works was second (136.20), Heath third (108.55) and Maria Carmona fifth (94.15).

The Lady Hornets were second in the other two relays. In the 400, Tennison, Kalina Weaver, Erin Vaughn and Wilson clocked in at 4:28.64, just off the pace set by Benton (4:22.75). In the 200 medley relay, Kockaya, Weaver, Butler and Vaughan turned in a 2:09.00, second to Benton’s 2:06.97.

Butler finished the 50 free in 26.39, just 0.07 behind Lonoke’s Kayla McGee (26.32). Vaughan was fifth in 28.15, Weaver seventh in 30.38 and Weber 12th in 31.69.

In the 200-yard butterfly, Butler was third with a time of 1:06.99. Erin Vaughn was fourth (1:13.38), Hailey Addison fifth (1:22.39) and Jamie Hammers sixth (1:23.11).

Weaver took third in the 100-yard breast stroke. She finished in 1:23.00 with Addison sixth (1:29.62) and Milam 10th (1:38.47).

Erin Vaughn capped off the scoring with a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:54.37.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to finish the regular season with a home meet next Thursday. The District meet will be Feb. 9 (diving) and Feb. 10 (swim) at Hendrix College in Conway.