December 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets swamp the field at NLR

Photos courtesy of Jamie Hester

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Winning efforts in two relays and five individual events led the Bryant Lady Hornets to a dominating performance at the North Little Rock Christmas Invitational at North Little Rock Boys Club on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Bryant amassed 724 points to swamp Mount St. Mary (354), Cabot (344) and North Little Rock (294).

Junior all-State performer Lindsey Butler continued to lead the way with individual victories in the 100 yard backstroke (1:04.44) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.07) while contributing to one of the winning relay teams and another that took second. She was the anchor on the 200 freestyle relay that turned in a winning time of 1:49.85, with Katie Higgs, Kalee Jackson and Ploy Freebairn. The second-place quartet worked the 200 medley relay with Butler leading off followed by Libby Thompson, Higgs and Freebairn on a 2:03.24 clocking.

Jacey Bittle, Rachel Vos, Reagan Smith and Jackson combined on a 4:31.44 to win the 400 free relay.

The Lady Hornets scored with multiple finishes in every event. Freebairn won the 200 free (2:18.17) with Jackson third (2:22.29), Vos fourth (2:22.87), Devin Hester seventh (2:41.81) and Lauren Wood 12th (2:52.82).

Higgs paced the field in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:33.77. Ellie Hooten was fourth in 3:09.18 and Jordan Tarvin fifth in 3:10.97. Higgs also finished right behind Butler in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.57. Tiffany Robinson was fourth in 1:26.12.

Jackson produced a first-place finish in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:03.79 with four other Lady Hornets getting in on the scoring in the event. Smith was third (1:08.53), Hooten sixth (1:12.32), Shawn Peairson seventh (1:13.30) and Mikayla Douglas 11th (1:15.72).

In the 100 yard breast stroke, six Lady Hornets added points led by Bittle’s third-place in 1:25.23. Freebairn was fourth (1:26.42) with Jamie Hammers sixth (1:29.36), Thompson seventh (1:29.71), Grace Byars 11th (1:39.09) and Robinson 13th (1:39.28).

Vos was third in the 500 free with a 6:27.58. Bittle finished on her heels for fourth in 6:35.34. Hester was seventh (7:17.63) and Tarvin eighth (7:33.62).

Wood’s 1:30.32 was good for fifth behind Butler in the 100 back. Deidra Reeves added ninth place points with a 1:47.17.

The Lady Hornets also piled up points in the 50 free led by Thompson’s sixth-place 31.12. Julianna Shelton was eighth (31.99), Peairson ninth (32.51), Hammers 12th (33.48), Douglas 13th (33.63) and Byars 14th (33.69).

Bryant entered three teams in the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. In the former, Shelton, Peairson, Hammers and Smith combined on a 2:08.30 to place fifth while Byars, Wood, Tarvin and Hooten took sixth in 2:12.91. In the latter, Robinson, Peairson, Hooten and Tarvin finished fourth in 5:10.27 with Thompson, Hammers, Byars and Hester finishing fifth in 5:12.59.

The meet was the last for Bryant before the Christmas break. The Lady Hornets return to competition on Jan. 11, 2014, at Hendrix College in Conway.