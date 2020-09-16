Lady Hornets sweep Southwest, look ahead to Cabot

LITTLE ROCK — Playing for the first time at the new Little Rock Southwest High School, the Bryant Lady Hornets picked up their second consecutive 6A-Central Conference victory Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-17, 25-14.

The Lady Hornets, now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in league play, will now prepare to host the Cabot Lady Panthers, one of four teams tied for first in the conference. They’ll play this Thursday, Sept. 17.

“We are making progress,” said Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Ann Back. “We have hard work ahead of us and the girls have to dig deep to make sure that they are committed and prepared for that hard work.

“We struggle with staying focused on the next point,” she added. “It’s a big match on Thursday, so, hopefully, progress will be made and shown then.”

Against Southwest, the Lady Hornets had 32 kills and served up 15 aces. Shaylee Carver and Lily Studdard each had 16 assists.

Sammie Jo Ferguson led the team at the net with 10 kills. Madelyn Hoskins had seven. Ella Reynolds and Lily Settle added five apiece. Jacia Gilbert pitched in with three and Camryn Martin two. Martin also had a pair of blocks.

Samantha Still had five aces. Reynolds and Hoskins added four each. Studdard and Carver had one each as the Lady Hornets were good on 74 of 79 serves, a 93 percent success rate.

Reynolds also had 23 digs to lead the team. Still had 15, Jaiyah Jackson 14. Hoskins added four and Settle three.