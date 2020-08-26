Lady Hornets take three of four against Lady Bulldogs

August 26, 2020 Tennis

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Adrienne Shelton teamed with Destiny Galindo, foreground, to win a junior varsity doubles match on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

PINE BLUFF — The Bryant Lady Hornets tennis team split four varsity matches and won two JV matches against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday in a final non-conference match. Bryant hosts 6A-Central rival Fort Smith Northside at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Kate Keith won the number one singles match 8-0 over White Hall’s Sushma Dadlani. 

In doubles, Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz of Bryant prevailed 8-1 over Diya Dadlani and Sara Leder.

Diya Dadlani won the number two singles match 8-2 over Bryant’s Zoe Cates. Sushma Dadlani and Kaylea Corbitt captured the number two singles match over Megan Brown and Janie Ray, 8-3.

In junior varsity action, Bryant’s Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galino won 6-2 over Jmya Smith and Anna Brown. Chelsea Nwankwo and Daven Ross earned a 6-2 win over Brown and Smith. 

In a third JV doubles match, Leder and Diya Dadlani won 6-2 over Kylie LaRosa and Jennifer Brown.

Chelsea Nwankwo (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

