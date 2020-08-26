Lady Hornets take three of four against Lady Bulldogs

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Adrienne Shelton teamed with Destiny Galindo, foreground, to win a junior varsity doubles match on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

PINE BLUFF — The Bryant Lady Hornets tennis team split four varsity matches and won two JV matches against the White Hall Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday in a final non-conference match. Bryant hosts 6A-Central rival Fort Smith Northside at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Kate Keith won the number one singles match 8-0 over White Hall’s Sushma Dadlani.

In doubles, Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz of Bryant prevailed 8-1 over Diya Dadlani and Sara Leder.

Diya Dadlani won the number two singles match 8-2 over Bryant’s Zoe Cates. Sushma Dadlani and Kaylea Corbitt captured the number two singles match over Megan Brown and Janie Ray, 8-3.

In junior varsity action, Bryant’s Adrienne Shelton and Destiny Galino won 6-2 over Jmya Smith and Anna Brown. Chelsea Nwankwo and Daven Ross earned a 6-2 win over Brown and Smith.

In a third JV doubles match, Leder and Diya Dadlani won 6-2 over Kylie LaRosa and Jennifer Brown.

Chelsea Nwankwo (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)