Hornets win one of four varsity matches at White Hall

August 26, 2020 Tennis

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Shane Morris (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

PINE BLUFF — Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner combined to earn an 8-5 win over White Hall’s Aaron Warriner and Greg Wolf in number one doubles to highlight the play of the Bryant Hornets tennis team on Tuesday.

The Hornets’ duo supplied the lone varsity win among four against White Hall as Bryant wraps up its pre-conference schedule. On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Hornets will host 6A-Central Conference rival Fort Smith Northside at Rebsamen Park in Little Rock.

Bryant also won a junior varsity doubles match as Tristan Shamlin and Canon Hill edged White Hall’s Owen Hayes and Jay Dempsey, 6-4.

In the other varsity matches, Bryant’s Nick Skiavo fell to Alex Bowman 1-8 and Shane Morris lost 2-8 to Logan Ward.

Connor Martin (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

In doubles, Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus of Bryant fell 4-8 to Ward and Bowman.

In a junior varsity singles match, Warriner topped Martin, 6-2.

In a JV doubles match, Bryant’s Corwin Martin and Cade Queen fell 0-6 to Warriner and Wolf.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

