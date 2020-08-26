First game for Bryant White girls successful, 2-0

PEARCY — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team of Bryant Junior High earned a 25-13, 25-15 victory over their counterparts from Lake Hamilton on Monday night to open the 2020 season.

“The girls played great for just getting to start truly playing together on a court a couple weeks ago,” said coach Olivia Allard. “Serving was great for the first game and I am excited to see what they bring to the table this season.”

Bryant White is scheduled to play again on Monday, Aug. 31, at Cabot North.