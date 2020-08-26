First game for Bryant White girls successful, 2-0

August 26, 2020 Volleyball

PEARCY — The Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team of Bryant Junior High earned a 25-13, 25-15 victory over their counterparts from Lake Hamilton on Monday night to open the 2020 season.

“The girls played great for just getting to start truly playing together on a court a couple weeks ago,” said coach Olivia Allard. “Serving was great for the first game and I am excited to see what they bring to the table this season.”

Bryant White is scheduled to play again on Monday, Aug. 31, at Cabot North.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
August 25, 2020
Lady Hornets honor seniors after tough first-match loss

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!