Lady Hornets third in their first meet

ARKADELPHIA — Abbie Patton finished fifth overall and the Bryant Lady Hornets were fifth as a team at the Bob Gavitt Invitational Cross Country meet hosted by Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday.

Lake Hamilton won the meet with 48 points. Pleasant Grove, Texas, just edged the Lady Hornets 60-62. Benton was fourth with 78 points.

Patton ran a 22:41.09. Madison Dettmer was Bryant’s second runner at 23:26.93.

“Conditions were decent,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “The grass was high and wet, almost like running on a wet sponge, but the weather was great.

“The girls have put in a lot of hard work over the summer and this school year,” he noted. “Abbie Patton and Madison Dettmer have already seen improved times over last season.”

Two other Bryant runners finished in the top 20. Jilliam Colclasure’s 23:58.22 was good for 11thwith Bailey Brazil 19thin 24:49.41.

Olivia Orr completed Bryant’s scoring quintet. She ran a 24:51.20 to place 21st.

The top seven also included Aryn Stiles (23rdin 25:03.08) and Pollet Ocana-Reyes (29thin 26:17.12).

Junior girls

On the shorter course, the Junior Lady Hornets were paced by Margo Gilliland’s 15:02.37. Close behind was Kim Hernandez, who ran a 15:05.46 to place 10th, Maddie Nelson (15:11.57 for 11th) and Paige Spicer (15:20.37 for 12th).

Those in the top 20 also included Mariel Ocana (17thin 15:52.36), Taylor Moore (18thin 15:53.92 and Aidan Fisher (19th, 15:55.50).

Bryant runs again next Saturday at Wester Hills Park in Little Rock for the Minuteman Invitational.