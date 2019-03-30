Lady Hornets top 17-team field at Ram Relays

HOT SPRINGS — Deborah Shaw won three individual events and contributed to another in a relay victory to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to the team title in the 17-team field at the Ram Relays on Thursday at Lakeside High School.

The Lady Hornets accumulated 122.5 points to edge Conway (110.5) and Vilonia (108).

Shaw won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.06, the long jump at 17’5” and the triple jump at 35’9”.

Though it’s not a State meet event, the 4×200 was run at the meet and Shaw joined Madelyn Thomas, Oriel Spikes and Ella Reynolds on a winning time of 1:51.73, beating out Conway at 1:53.55.

Shaw was also seventh in the high jump at 4’8”.

Reynolds added an individual first with a 1:00.60 clocking in the 400. She joined Zhania Hall, Megan Lee and Amya Smith in a winning performance in the 4×400. The Bryant team’s 4:14.03 beat out Vilonia (4:19.14).

Lee finished second to Shaw in the long jump at 16’4”. Lake Hamilton’s Jenny Peake was third. She cleared 16’4” as well but took more turns to get there.

In the triple jump, Lee was sixth at 32’11. She also finished second in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 47.10, just behind Conway’s Taylor Conway, who finished in 46.83. Conway was second to Shaw in the 100 (16.57), while Bryant’s Jada Deaton scored in both hurdles races. She was fifth in the 100 in 18.04 and eighth in the 300 at 52.93.

Henriette Bochmann scored well for the Lady Hornets in the throwing events. She was third in the discus with a fling of 107’02” and fifth in the shot at 31’11”.

Kristin Garner placed third and Thomas fourth in the pole vault. Garner cleared 10’ while Thomas got over at 9’. Lake Hamilton’s Edie Murray won at 12’.

Smith took third in the 100, turning in a time of 13.21.

Bryant was third in the 4×800 as Abbie Patton, Bailey Brazile, Caroline Pelton and Hall ran an 11:13.66.

In the 4×100, Thomas, Smith, Erin Thompson and Mallorie Scott-Smith combined on a 51.64, which was good for fourth.

The Lady Hornets have now won both of their outdoor meets this season. They’ll be at it again at the Cabot Panther Relays on Tuesday.