December 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets’ trio chosen for post-season honors

Bryant Lady Hornets senior outside hitter Allie Anderson will be among the high school athletes honored at the annual Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Arkansas Preps awards banquet, sponsored by CHI St. Vincent on Saturday, June 18, in the Wally Hall Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center.

Along with teammates Britney Sahlmann and Whitney Brown, both seniors as well, Anderson also received post-season honors following a splendid 2015 season in which the Lady Hornets posted a 28-8-1 record including a 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Rogers in the Class 7A State Tournament before losing to eventual champion, Fayetteville.

Anderson, who probably set a single-season school record for kills, was named all-State in Class 7A. Sahlmann, the team’s setter who likely set a new school standard for assists in a season and a career, was named all-conference in the 7A/6A-Central and was named to the all-State Tournament team. Brown, the team’s libero who may have set a school record in digs, was also named all-conference. All three were splendid at the service line as well.