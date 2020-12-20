December 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Kang, Dabbs, Martin lead Lady Hornets to meet title

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

EL DORADO — Sophomore Jinson Kang broke two pool records and the contributed a leg to the 400 yard freestyle relay team which qualified for State with its winning time as the Bryant Lady Hornets won[more] the championship of the El Dorado Invitational swim meet held at HealthWorks Fitness Center on Friday, Dec. 17.

The Lady Hornets, with at least one top three finisher in eight different individual events, accumulated 501 points. El Dorado was a distant second at 390 with Magnolia third (326) and Hot Springs Lakeside fourth (208).

Combined with the Bryant boys’ team title, Bryant captured the combined team championship over Magnolia, 962-626.

The Lady Hornets include Courtney Bulthuis, Shelby Burchfield, Amanda Butler, Skylar Combs, Emily Dabbs, Mikayla Douglas, Catarena Falco, Callie Freshour, Nicole Guyett, McKenzie Hinshaw, Kaitlin Howey, Jinson Kang, Jordan Martin, Whitney Meyer, Erin Moser, Zoe Ragsdale, Alyx Ramsey, Deidra Reeves, Taylor Rhea, Mollie Robinson, Elisabeth Stipe, Kelsie Vaughn, Courtney Wells and Lauren Wood.

Kang’s record-setting times won the events, the 200 free and the 100 free. In addition, the Lady Hornets benefited from first-place finishes by Dabbs in the 100 butterfly and Martin in the 500 free.

In the 200 free, Kang finished in 2:03.98 which topped the pool mark set by Paige Greenwood of Arkansas Baptist at 2:13.01. Her record time in the 100 was 58.19, eclipsing the mark set by Megan Clay of El Dorado at 1:02.13.Dabb’s winning time in the 100 fly was 1:12.85. Moser was third in 1:22.59 and Burchfield sixth in 1:46.54.

In the 500 free, Bryant swept the top four spots led by Martin’s 6:40.87. Vaughn was second in 7:06.29 with Wells third in 7:18.24 and Robinson fourth in 7:23.71.

In the State qualifying effort in the 400 free relay, Dabbs, Martin, Kang and Moser teamed up on a 4:22.28 to win.

Behind Kang in the 200 free, Wells was third in 2:35.99, Rhea was nine in 3:12.65 and Reeves was 10th in 3:38.47. In the 100, she was followed by Douglas’ 1:22.28 which was good for 10th-place points. Ragsdale was 11th (1:26.99), Falco 12th (1:27.77) and Howey 13th (1:39.09).

In the 200 individual medley, Dabbs took second in 2:38.29 followed by Martin (sixth, 3:03.45), Robinson (eighth, 3:21.00) and Wood (ninth, 3:21.49).

Moser turned in a second-place time in the 50 free, clocking in at 29.13. Butler was fifth in 30.26 followed by Douglas (11th in 35.32) and Howey (13th in 38.99).

El Dorado won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:04.44 followed by Bryant’s quartet of Dabbs, Butler, Kang and Moser which finished in 2:12.00.

In the 200 free relay, the team of Martin, Vaughn, Robinson and Butler was third in 2:08.69.

Butler added a third-place finish in the 100 breast stroke, turning in a time of 1:34.70. Vaughn finished on her heels in fourth with a time of 1:34.73. Rhea finished eighth in 1:39.31 and Ragsdale 10th in 1:49.51.

Wood led another group of four that scored in the 100 backstroke. She finished third with a time of 1:29.23. Burchfield was seventh in 1:46.50, Reeves ninth in 1:52.06 and Falco 10th in 1:52.40.

The Lady Hornets return to competition on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Arkadelphia.