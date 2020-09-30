Lady Hornets unable to get past Northside

FORT SMITH — When the Bryant Lady Hornets hosted the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears on Sept. 3, the first set was close but, when Northside won it, they got on a roll and took three in a row.

The return trip on Tuesday night went much the same way. The Lady Hornets lost the first set 17-25 then got swept 15-25, 14-25.

The Lady Bears improved to 5-2 in the 6A-Central Conference, staying on the heels of league-leading Conway as part of a second-place cluster that also includes Mount St. Mary Academy and North Little Rock.

Bryant dropped to 2-6 in conference, solidly in sixth place, with Cabot just ahead of them. The Lady Hornets host Mount on Thursday.

Eight difference players had kills in the game led by Madelyn Hoskins with seven. Ella Reynolds had six. Lily Settle, Camryn Martin and Sammie Jo Ferguson three each.

Martin, Ferguson and Reynolds had blocks.

The Lady Hornets were good on 89 percent of their serves with five service errors but only two aces, one each by Reynolds and Alyssa Hernandez.

Samantha Still contributed 13 digs and Ella Reynolds had 11. Jaiyah Jackson pitched in with six.

Lily Studdard led the team with 14 assists. Shaylee Carver had nine.