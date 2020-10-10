October 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets welcome league win at Fair

LITTLE ROCK — A little positive re-enforcement helps.

The Bryant Lady Hornets’ play has been improving but it hasn’t always translated into victory. But, on Tuesday night, the team harvested some results to undergird their work when they blitzed past the Lady War Eagles of J.A. Fair, 25-2, 25-14, 25-8.

“The girls really needed a night like tonight to pick them up after our last two games,” acknowledged Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “We were able to get all of our JV girls in tonight in the varsity game and they all stepped it up.”

In their own game, the JV players won 25-2, 25-18.

“It seems like we’ve been plagued with injuries in the last two weeks,” Solomon noted. “We’ve got four varsity players out right now, two with knee injuries, one shoulder injury, and a concussion. We’re hoping by next week we will have at least a few of them back and ready to play. That being said, we’ve had several girls that have been stepping up and taking charge on the court.”

Sophomore Allie Anderson had a great night at the service line where she was good on all 22 of her serves with a whopping 17 aces. Whitney Brown got in 14 of 15 with five aces. Britney Sahlmann added five aces, Abby Staton, Dejai Kelley and Kaci Squires had two each as the Lady Hornets piled up 35 aces in the game.

Sierra Jones led with six kills. Anderson had five and Mariah Aguilar four.

Sahlmann finished with 13 assists and three digs. Brown had two digs.

“Sierra Jones had a great night,” Solomon pointed out. “Her swing seems to be getting more consistent.”

In the JV match, Mercedes was 17 of 17 on her serves with 10 aces. Savannah Shelton added seven aces while going 14 of 16.

Skylar Harper led with four kills. Kelley and Rylee Phillips added three each and Aguilar and Anderson had two apiece. Shelton assisted 11 times.

The Lady Hornets return to action on Thursday at home against Sheridan.