October 23 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets win at El Dorado, secure 4 seed

EL DORADO — The Bryant Lady Hornets secured a number four seed for the Class 7A State Tournament Tuesday night by coming away with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-9 win over the El Dorado Lady Wildcats.

As the four seed among the teams in the 7A-West, the Lady Hornets will take on the host team in the first round of the tournament at Cabot on Tuesday, Feb. 29. The match will begin at 4 p.m.

The Lady Hornets’ junior varsity was also successful at El Dorado, winning 25-18, 25-8.

Bryant will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Nettleton for a non-conference match this Thursday.

“That will be a game similar to the kind we will play during State,” noted Lady Hornets head coach Beth Solomon.

At El Dorado, Allie Anderson came through with 12 kills and a solo block. Dejai Kelley added five kills, Mariah Aguilar three with Mercedes Dillard, Rylee Phillips and Sierra Jones picking up two each.

Britney Sahlmann finished with 18 assists, two digs and four service aces. Savannah Shelton finished with five aces while getting all nine of her serves in. Dillard was 17 of 18 on her serves with three aces and Abby Staton was good on all 11 of her attempts with four aces.

Shayla McKissock provided three digs. Whitney Brown, Aguilar and Anderson had two each.

“We came home with two solid wins,” Solomon commented. “It was a great way to finish our conference season.

“We had a bit of a time getting going during both the JV and varsity matches,” she mentioned. “But after the first set we were able to pick it up. We missed way too many serves. We’re definitely going to be working on that during practice.”

Shelton had five aces in the JV match as well. Skylar Harper added four as did Aguilar. Madison Greeno pitched in with two.

Anderson and Kelley each had five kills. Dillard and Harper added three apiece and Emily Henson had two. Shelton contributed a kill and had 14 assists.

CLASS 7A STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

At Cabot

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 1 — North Little Rock (Central 4) vs. Springdale Har-Ber (West 5), 12 p.m.

Game 2 — Fayetteville (West 3) vs. Mount St. Mary (Central 6), 2 p.m.

Game 3 — Bryant (West 4) vs. Cabot (Central 5), 4 p.m.

Game 4 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 3) vs. Springdale (West 6), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Game 5 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 1 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 6 — Conway (Central 2) vs. game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 7 — Fort Smith Southside (Central 1) vs. game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Rogers Heritage (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Championship game

At Russellville

Game 11 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 5 p.m.