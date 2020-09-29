September 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Lady Hornets win Cyclone Relays

Photos courtesy of Cheyrl Bell and Julie Shelby

RUSSELLVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets won the senior girls division of the Cyclones Invitational cross country meet Saturday. It was their third meet title in as many outings this season.

Bryant take the title over 16 teams and over 200 individual runners.

All five of Bryant’s scorers earned top 20 medals, led by senior Caitlyn Bell’s third-place finish .

Senior Talyn Billins was Bryant’s second runner. Sophomore Sydney Wilson returned from injury this week and also earned a top 10 finish. Rachel Curtis and Lauren Ackley finished out the scorers.

Reagan Smith and Alyssa Cordova completed the top seven for the Lady Hornets.

“I was very proud of our performance today,” said Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “This was a dominating team performance in a huge field of teams. It was great to see Sydney Wilson back running strong, coming off an injury last week. Hannah Shelby went out with a leg cramp, but I think she will be back next week for the Chile Pepper meet.”

Bryant travels to Fayetteville next Saturday to compete in the Chile Pepper Invitational held on the University of Arkansas campus.